‘I am sorry’: Akshay Kumar steps down as brand ambassador of elaichi brand, pledges to donate ad fee for cause

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar stepped down as a brand ambassador of a famous elaichi brand, with whom he has recently signed up, and announced the news on his official Twitter handle. For those unaware, the actor was recently seen in an advertisement of elaichi for a brand that also makes tobacco. In his tweet, Akshay also apologised his fans for endorsing the brand and also pledged to donate fee for the noble cause.

In his tweet, Akshay wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

See tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the movie Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Oh My God 2, and Gorkha in the pipeline. To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Tiger Shroff in key role and will release on December 22, 2023. The movie will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

