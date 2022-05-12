Laal Singh Chaddha’s Main Ki Karaan OUT: Relive your first love with Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor in this song

Ever since Laal Singh Chaddha was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has already created a lot of hype amongst fans. Well, a few days back it was announced that the second song from the movie will be out on May 12 and as promised the makers have released the song indeed it is a soothing ballad for Laal Singh Chaddha which will feel like a warm hug.

After launching Kahani the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan today introduced audiences and music aficionados to Main Ki Kaaran the second track from the highly anticipated film. With vocals by celebrated singer Sonu Nigam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Main Ki Kaaran composed by maestro Pritam is a melodious song whose beauty lies in its simplicity. While the first song Kahani was introduced in a novel manner with a teaser video of Aamir Khan talking about the disclosure of a special kahani, audiences got a sneak peek of the making of Main Ki Kaaran with a behind-the-scenes video of Sonu Nigam jamming with Pritam and his team.

Talking about the song, Sonu Nigam said, “When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I’ve sung for Aamir before and all those songs were superhits and received so much love from audiences. I believe ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ is going to be another winner in our journey.”

Interestingly, in a game changing move, Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the songs of Laal Singh Chaddha, but instead only the audios! The actor-producer decided to put the musicians and the music of the film centre stage, in the hope to highlight not just the music industry at large and their endeavours but also allowing audiences to enjoy these tracks unadulterated by the visuals and in their true essence.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Basu trying to develop a two hero script for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor