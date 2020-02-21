Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and other celebs congratulate Shilpa Shetty Kundra on the arrival of her daughter

Malaika Arora, Farah Khan Kunder and other Bollywood celebs congratulate Shilpa Shetty Kundra on the arrival of her daughter Samisha.

and Raj Kundra welcomed their baby girl Samisha via surrogacy. Their little daughter was born on February 15th, 2020 while Shilpa Shetty took to her social media and announced the arrival of their little angel a while ago. Shilpa and Raj are proud parents to their 7-year-old son Viaan and are now extremely ecstatic as baby girl Samisha completes their family. Samisha is the newest addition to their family and they are happy to welcome her.

Heaps of good wishes filled up Shilpa's comment section after the actress posted about her daughter Samisha's arrival. Many friends from the Bollywood industry such as , Farah Khan Kunder, and others congratulated Shilpa. Her comeback film Nikamma's co-stars Abhimanyu Dasssani and Shirley Setia too dropped their wishes. Neelam Kothari and director Sabbir Khan also wished Shilpa. "Thank God, couldn't hold the secret much longer, bless bless & bless", Farah Khan wrote.

Earlier this morning, Shilpa Shetty broke out the news on her social media handles. "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra " she wrote. Calling her the "Junior SSK in the house" she explained the meaning of her name, " ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for someone like God. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family", wrote Shilpa.

