Minissha Lamba on divorce with husband Ryan Tham: When relationship is toxic, walking out is the right option

In a recent interview, actress Minissha Lamba talked about her divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Tham. Read on to know what she said.

Actress Minissha Lamba, who is known for her work in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap, Honeymoon Travels, has never shied away from talking about her separation from husband Ryan Tham. For the unversed, the duo, who tied the knot in 2015, in a private ceremony, had called it quits after being married for around five years. In a recent interview with the Navbharat Times, Minissha opened up about her separation from Ryan and asserted that everyone has the right to live happily.

On being asked if the separation was tough, the Bhoomi actress told the leading daily that divorce was looked down upon in society but now that women are self-dependent and can voice their opinions, things have changed. She added that “earlier, only women were responsible to bear the burden of a relationship. They had the sole responsibility for all the sacrifices (required). But now, they have understood that they have the right to walk out if they are not happy in the marriage.”

The actress also emphasized on the importance of self-love and said “divorce is not easy but when the relationship is toxic, walking out is the right option.”

“I would like to add that relationship or marriage can be an important part of your life but it cannot be your complete life. Unfortunately, women are recognised by their relationships and marital status. However, things are now changing." She also said that her separation has not made her bitter about love and relationships,” Minissha was quoted as saying.

Last year, Minissha Lamba announced her divorce in a statement and said, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done.”

