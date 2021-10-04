NCB clarifies viral man in selfie with Aryan Khan is not an officer or their employee

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued a clarification after a viral selfie picture of a man with is being circulated online. The clarification comes amid a local Mumbai court hearing the case of three members from a cruise party, including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The trio was produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court and remanded to NCB custody till October 4. The viral picture was taken at the NCB custody ahead of questioning.

ANI tweeted, “Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB.” A total of eight people were detained late on Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on the Mumbai coast. They seized 13gm cocaine, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5gm MD, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash as reported. They have received a tip-off about the party. The star kid has been trending on social media.

The picture showed the man taking a selfie with Aryan Khan who was detained and then arrested by the NCB after a raid at a rave party.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB pic.twitter.com/jGqjWMTvsi — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Aryan Khan was arrested for consumption, sale and purchase of drugs under NDPS Act 1985. An official said that Khan has been booked only for consumption under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, which attracts a maximum punishment of one year or with a fine which may extend to Rs 20,000.

Also Read: Aryan Khan, reportedly booked for Charas consumption, 'was apologetic' says NCB official