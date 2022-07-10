Shaktimaan Movie: India's iconic desi superhero story to be helmed by Tanhaji director Om Raut?

It has been a few months since the news of India's iconic desi superhero, Shaktimaan, being adapted for the big screen surfaced. If you're clueless, let us first bring you up to speed. Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights of Shaktimaan to reimagine it as a superhero trilogy for the big screen. This marks the studio’s first entry in the Indian superhero space, having already dominated it globally, through the parent company, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Now, there has been much chatter about Ranveer Singh being in the running to bag the prestigious superhero role, which was made iconic by Mukesh Khanna. However, before the actor finally signs the dotted line, a latest report has revealed that filmmaker Om Raut is touted to helm the superhero project.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame director Om Raut has been approached to helm the VFX-heavy project. However, there is no confirmation from Sony Pictures International Productions, who are backing the project. Well, it doesn't come as a total surprise, as the filmmaker has experience in shooting VFX-heavy films. After Tanhaji, he is currently working on Prabhas starrer Adipurush which is set to be a mega actioner.

As for Ranveer, the actor is excited but has a busy slate lined. A source had exclusively told Pinkvilla earlier, "He is super excited to explore the superhero space, but hasn't signed the dotted line yet. He is waiting to get a final narration, as well as an update on who the director of the film is."

