Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan REVEAL Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs in his vanity van: Reports

Today, Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the NCB office and during her interrogation in the Bollywood drug nexus case, she allegedly said that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs in vanity van

During ’s interrogation by the NCB officials, the Chhichhore actress reportedly revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs in his vanity van. That’s right! As per a report in ABP Live, Shraddha Kapoor admitted that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs in his vanity van. Now during Shraddha Kapoor’s interrogation, the actress allegedly admitted to chatting with Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha but denied consuming any drugs.

Furthermore, Shraddha Kapoor admitted to attending the Chhichore success party at SSR’s farmhouse. Talking about , she was quizzed for approximately five hours and she allegedly admitted to the drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash, however, she denied consuming it. As per sources, despite admitting to chatting with Jaya Saha, Shraddha Kapoor remained silent about the procurement and consumption of CBD Oil.

In another case, ’s Dharma productions employee Kshitij Prasad was detained by the NCB after he was questioned by the NCB for almost 24 hours

