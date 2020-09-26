Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan REVEAL Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs in his vanity van: Reports
During Shraddha Kapoor’s interrogation by the NCB officials, the Chhichhore actress reportedly revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs in his vanity van. That’s right! As per a report in ABP Live, Shraddha Kapoor admitted that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs in his vanity van. Now during Shraddha Kapoor’s interrogation, the actress allegedly admitted to chatting with Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha but denied consuming any drugs.
Furthermore, Shraddha Kapoor admitted to attending the Chhichore success party at SSR’s farmhouse. Talking about Deepika Padukone, she was quizzed for approximately five hours and she allegedly admitted to the drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash, however, she denied consuming it. As per sources, despite admitting to chatting with Jaya Saha, Shraddha Kapoor remained silent about the procurement and consumption of CBD Oil.
In another case, Karan Johar’s Dharma productions employee Kshitij Prasad was detained by the NCB after he was questioned by the NCB for almost 24 hours
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Shraddha, you are a strong woman. You spoke the truth despite knowing the consequences. Your fans stand with you. Even I am a fan of Sushant, mourning his death but truth remains the truth.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
We just want justice for Sushant. We just want to know who murdered disha and him. Thats it. Why the f is this so hard?
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
If they are not consuming to kya mandir mein daan karne ke liye they were buying drugs
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
Abp news?? Can be correct. But May be abp has sources from Repooplic.
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
So it can be wrong also..