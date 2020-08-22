  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Doctors allege Mumbai Police asked them to conduct late actor’s autopsy in a hurry

As CBI has taken over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, they have been probing the panel of doctors who conducted the late actor’s autopsy.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been witnessing new development with each day. Three days after CBI took over the case, the special investigating team has been digging team in search of truth in the case. From questioning the late actor’s cook Neeraj and friend Sidharth Pithani to seeking a re-examination of Sushant’s autopsy report, CBI team is leaving no stone unturned to investigate the case. Amid this, the CBI officials also interrogated the panel of doctors who conducted Sushant’ autopsy about conducting the late actor’s autopsy in a hurry.

And while the doctors are in the dock, it is revealed that they have alleged that Mumbai police asked them to conduct the autopsy in a hurry late at night. According to Times Now, doctors have failed to give satisfactory answers in the probe. For the uninitiated, a five member panel had conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem. The autopsy report raised the eyebrows as there was no mention about the time of death of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star.

Meanwhile, the CBI’s special investigation team has also sought help from AIIMS to re-examine Sushant’s autopsy report. As a result. As a result, AIIMS has formed a five-member medical board of forensic experts to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor.

This isn’t all. The CBI team has also reached Sushant’s Bandra residence along with forensic expert team and the late actor’s cook and friend Sidharth today. It is reported that they will be re-creating the incident which occurred on the fateful night of June 14.

