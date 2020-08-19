Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh elated as SC transfers case to CBI: It’s first step towards truth

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, welcomes Supreme Court’s decision to transfer the late actor’s case to CBI and expresses her faith in CBI.

As Supreme Court announces its decision to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been beaming with joy and called it the first step towards truth.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×