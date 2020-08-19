Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh elated as SC transfers case to CBI: It’s first step towards truth
Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, welcomes Supreme Court’s decision to transfer the late actor’s case to CBI and expresses her faith in CBI.
As Supreme Court announces its decision to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been beaming with joy and called it the first step towards truth.
Credits :Twitter
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
Depression ka dhanda woman is quiet today. Now shut up for the rest of your life and stay away from Indian cinema!
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Rhea Chakraborty - the first person to cry unconsolably after receiving what she asked for - a CBI enquiry!
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
Baby Penguin, be ready. You have a happening future ahead.
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
I hope Cbi gets justice for Sushant singh