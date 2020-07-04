  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu reveals she has lost some films owing to nepotism; Questions public's stance in the matter

Taapsee Pannu in one of her interviews has opened up on the entire debate revolving around nepotism. Read on to know more.
290 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2020 04:05 am
Taapsee Pannu reveals she has lost some films owing to nepotism; Questions public's stance in the matterTaapsee Pannu reveals she has lost some films owing to nepotism; Questions public's stance in the matter
Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left everyone heartbroken but at the same time, this has also led to some increasing debates and controversies. A particular section of people have also been blaming some members from the film fraternity and holding them responsible for the late actor’s death. Most of them have been taking a strong stand against nepotism. When Taapsee Pannu was asked about the same in a recent interview, she did have a befitting response to the entire matter.

The actress initially reveals that it is a bit difficult for an outsider to survive in the industry without a godfather or a contact. She further adds that it takes more time to make connections because of the same. Taapsee says that it is easy for someone born within the film fraternity to get opportunities as compared to an outsider. Ask her about nepotism in the industry and its flag bearers, the actress replies in the affirmative about the same.

The Thappad star states that she had also lost some movies owing to nepotism and that she was aware of it. Taapsee also questions the public’s stance in this matter saying that they are equally responsible for the situation that is prevailing as of now. She has a simple question for them which is whether they book tickets to watch movies of outsiders or to watch the launch movies of some star kids. The actress then states that the public should bring a change in themselves rather than blaming a few people concerning the present situation.  

Credits :Hindustan Times

