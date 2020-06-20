  1. Home
Is there trouble in paradise for Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa? Latter drops his surname

Reportedly, Rajeev Sen, brother of Sushmita Sen, and Charu Asopa are having trouble in their paradise. The duo is living separately currently.
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa had a court marriage on June 7 last year and had a traditional wedding on June 16 in Goa. However, it looks like there is some trouble in paradise already. A report in Bombay Times states that the two are not living together anymore and that Rajeev went to Delhi on May 29 after a fight with Charu. Charu has also dropped his surname from her social media accounts. 

A source close to the couple told the publication that Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. "Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication," the source shared. We reached out to Charu for a comment but she remained unavailable. On the other hand, Rajeev told the publication that he doesn't want to comment on it. The duo has also stopped following each other on social media. 

Meanwhile, in February 2016, Charu got engaged to Neeraj Malviya, who played her brother on the show Mere Angne Mein. They were all set to tie the knot a year later. However, things didn't work out back then. About the same, Charu had said, "I feel proud of myself for the way I emerged from that break-up (with Neeraj Malviya)."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

