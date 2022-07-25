Tiger Shroff arrives with a solid punch of entertainment in Karan Johar & Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela

Karan Johar left all his fans curious on a Sunday after he hinted at a new announcement today. He took to his Instagram handle to share a post which read, "There's going to be bloodshed! Stay tuned. Announcement tomorrow." And the caption of the post read, "Tomorrow. 10 am. Stay tuned." Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see what this announcement is going to be and as promised it is finally here. Pinkvilla had already reported that KJo along with Shashank Khaitan is coming up with a film starring Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna and now the teaser of this film is out.

Screw Dheela teaser

The teaser video begins with a man packing punches on Tiger Shroff who looks innocent as he sits on a chair with his hands handcuffed. After getting hit, Tiger says that he is just a PT teacher from India. We can then see a silhouette of a girl calling out his name after which Tiger gets into action and takes over the entire room with his fantastic action. The teaser indeed looks quite exciting and sharing this video Karan wrote, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!”

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that "Shashank Khaitan was on the lookout for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together," revealed a source close to the development adding further that both Tiger and Rashmika are excited to start this whacky action-packed adventure soon. "The team will be shooting in India as well as internationally. Tiger will sport a young and sporty look in the film, as the story takes him through a lot of adventure. It's in the action space, yet unlike anything done by Tiger till date," added the source.

