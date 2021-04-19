Is OnlyOneOf's libidO performance crossing lines in the name of Art?

One of the most talented K-pop boy groups OnlyOneOf is generating buzz for all the right and wrong reasons. Read on to find out.

Recently, I discovered the talented Gen 4 K-pop group, OnlyOneOf. For those uninitiated OnlyOneOf is a seven-member boy group. The members are KB, Love, Rie, Yoojung, Junji, Mill and Nine. They made their debut with Dot Point Jump and its two title tracks, Time Leap and Savanna on May 28, 2019, as 8D Creative’s (RSVP) first boy group. I first discovered them because of Junji who sports long and luscious hair. Initially, his hair covered his eyes, which intrigued me. He revealed that he followed it to stand out in the crowd, and so fans can recollect them as a group. I was quite touched to see the group's dedication towards creating good music and generating a solid fanbase.

On April 8, OnlyOneOf released their third mini-album Instinct Part. 1 with the title track libidO. I couldn't help but notice the 'O' in libido suggesting something very provocative in nature. I happened to watch their performance on Mnet's M Countdown and was taken aback to see members touching one another's private parts on national TV! It was shocking, considering I haven't seen something so overt and out there in K-pop before. I wondered if OnlyOneOf's members were taking things a tad too far!

In their debut showcase, the members of OnlyOneOf did confess that they intend to break boundaries and stand out in a crowd! Their album is titled 'Instinct' which refers to a human being's most primal and instinctive desire to do something. Instinct, as a word has its roots in the core of a human being, their most intrinsic and basic needs and desires. Instinct also equates to one's 'gut-feeling' in an emotional context. The members also added that this isn't the first time an artist has taken human instincts and turned them into art! OnlyOneOf has sublimated the most basic parts of humans into music.

Well, I do laud their courage and fearlessness to take on a taboo topic and express themselves freely. However, I also feel the talented boy group is taking things too far. Anything titillating and suggestive in nature can be masked cleverly making it less in your face. Please note, I'm not dissing their performance and saying it shouldn't be there in the first place, rather, am offering an alternative solution. Perhaps, the members could have interpreted the song and its basic and primal concept in a more creative format. Because, truthfully, if art is freedom of expression, then art is also about being creative and thinking differently.

For example, if you read this writeup, you will notice I have eluded to the 'three-lettered word starting from S' a couple of times, but because of constraints, I'm using alternative words to express the same thoughts. Instead of adapting the concept of 'libido' verbatim, they could have perhaps expressed it differently. The suggestive performance also stole the limelight from the song, because the song is actually good! It has an interesting sound, funky instrumentals and warped melodies to give it a distinct feel.

Innuendos can work like magic if used well. It would have been more effective if the choreography was based on a black and white or shadow concept, the dark and mysterious aura would have generated more curiosity for the song! But, I do think it is a bold move to break from the image of a stereotypical K-pop idol. We will be looking forward to more creative performances from OnlyOneOf in the future.

