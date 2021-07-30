Park Seo Joon & IU's forthcoming film 'Dream' postpones filming due to THIS reason; Find out now

It is indeed a bittersweet day for Park Seo Joon fans! On one hand, we have an almost confirmation that Park Seo Joon has indeed joined the cast of 'Captain Marvel 2'. Reports of the actor being cast in ‘Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels’ were going around the internet for a few weeks now. On being asked about it, Park Seo Joon’s agency, Awesome ENT replied with ‘No comments’ further fueling the rumours. But fans were delighted to find Park Seo Joon's name added to the official cast lineup of ‘The Marvels’ on the database website IMDb.

But we have some sad news as well. The overseas filming of 'Dream', starring Park Seo Joon and IU, will be postponed to next year. According to industry sources, the production crew for the film 'Dream' initially considered completing their overseas filming this year. However, they ultimately decided to postpone it to next year due to rising Covid cases in South Korea and scheduling conflicts amongst cast members. It is indeed a piece of sad news, because now with the filming delayed, fans have to wait longer to watch the 'Dream' team Park Seo Joon and IU opposite each other on-screen.

'Dream' is a film about dreams and aspirations. Directed by 'Extreme Job' director Lee Byeong Heon. The story revolves around a team of people trying their luck at an annual international soccer event called the Homeless World Cup. Soccer star Hong Dae (Park Seo Joon) faces disciplinary action and that forces him into the life of a coach to train a team of homeless people. The film stars Park Seo Joon, IU, Lee Hyun Woo and Kang Ha Neul.

