Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi with Ravikumar named Ayalaan

Sivakarthikeyan's next science fiction film with director R Ravikumar has been titled Ayalaan.

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s next film took to social media and announced that the film has been titled Ayalaan. While revealing it, the makers also released a title look video. The R Ravikumar directorial will have music by AR Rahman. Ravikumar is known for his sci-fi comedy Indru Netru Naalai. It has been reported earlier that the film will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. The rest of the cast of the film will be announced shortly.

While Sivakarthikeyan’s last outing as a super hero in Hero was a grand success, it is widely expected that this new genre will be an interesting career move for Sivakarthikeyan.

Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our #ProductionNo5 after a brief gap; starring our very own @Siva_Kartikeyan and directed by @Ravikumar_Dir.

Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.

Title announcement in few days pic.twitter.com/SVMtlZ7x9X — 24AM (@24AMSTUDIOS) January 28, 2020

The film is being produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions along with KJR studios. Nirav Shah is cranking the camera and the film also has Yogi Babu, and Karunakaran in lead roles. Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar, will be seen on Kollywood big screens for the first time with Sivakarthikeyan in this film. It can be said that this film will be a brand new experience to see Sharad and Sivakarthikeyan on screen. Meanwhile, the Hero actor has also been working for his upcoming movie Doctor and he has started the shoot of its next schedule. According to sources, the movie went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already been completed.

#Ayalaan it is! We're making something unseen in Tamil cinema, a very interesting Sci-fi film directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame @Ravikumar_dir starring @Siva_Kartikeyan with music by 'Isai Puyal' @arrahman Here's the title look! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/dnTEFOcaHH — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) February 3, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More