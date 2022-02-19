Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh passes away at 89

Popular veteran Kannada actor Rajesh, also fondly known as Kala Thapaswi, passes away at 89 due to age-related issues. Since February 9, the actor was hospitalised and was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments. However, despite several efforts, he breathed last at midnight at 2:30 AM.

The mortal remains will be kept at his Vidyaranyapura residence to pay homage till evening. Last rites will be conducted this evening. Leading film personalities and political leaders condoled the demise of the actor.

Rajesh was survived by his 5 children by 5 children including actress Asha Rani, who is married to south actor Arjun Sarja.

Rajesh began his career as a stage artist and went on to act in several performances, which bought him nice recognition. veteran director Hunsur Krishnamurthy who introduced Vidyasagar in the Kannada film Veera Sankalpa in 1964. The 1968 film Namma Ooru was the turning point of his career as it turned into a blockbuster hit at the theatres and catapulted him into the limelight. He appeared in many films as the lead in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but later on started appearing in character roles.

In his career spanning over 45 years, he acted in over 150 films. His autobiography Kala Thapasvi Rajesh Atmakathe' came out in 2014.

