DIY Coffee remedies for hair that will PAMPER your locks better than anything else

Time for your hair to get the much-needed caffeine hit with homemade hair masks. Because, stronger, shinier, and healthier hair is never underrated.

Starting your day with a power shot of espresso sounds like a saviour when you need that instant “wake-up call” to get you out of bed to work. There’s more caffeine can offer than just brew happiness every day, and it has to do with added benefits for your hair. A potent source of antioxidants, it aids in enhancing texture by nourishing your hair from deep-within, fighting hair loss, protecting your hair from free radicals, and controlling dandruff.

Build your DIY caffeine care to help exfoliate and energise your hair. This step-by-step guide will help improve your scalp and hair health.

Coffee hair mask



For moisturising and scalp-soothing benefits.



Ingredients:



3 tbsp ground coffee

1 tbsp sweet almond oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel



Procedure:



1.Mix all the ingredients to form a smooth paste.

2. Slather the mixture from root to tip and let it sit for 20 minutes.

3. Rinse off with lukewarm water.



Coffee scrub



For scalp and hair detoxification.



Ingredients:



3 tbsp ground coffee

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp unsweetened yogurt



Procedure:

1.Combine all the ingredients.

2.Apply the paste on your scalp and hair.

3.Wash off after 20 minutes.



Note:



1. Tweak the quantity of the coffee powder as per the length of your hair while you whip up the above-mentioned masks.



2. Use these masks no more than twice a week. Just the way consumption of many cups of coffee can harm your health, excessive masking can result in dryness and lack of lustre.



Coffee hair oil



For stimulating hair growth and hydrating dry hair.



Ingredients:



Coffee oil

Olive oil



Procedure:



Taking the length of your hair into consideration, blend equal parts coffee oil and olive oil. Massage your scalp and hair with this hair oil blend and keep it for one hour. Cleanse it off with harsh chemical-free shampoo.





Have you ever tried coffee on your hair? Comment below and let us know.

