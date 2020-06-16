Fashion Faceoff: Angelina Jolie or Kate Middleton: Who wore the one shoulder Jenny Packham dress better? 

Throwing it back to the time when Hollywood superstar Jolie and British Royal Kate Middleton wore the same dress! Who wore it better?

One thing we can't get enough of is fashion faceoffs. We love when celebrities get inspired by each other or love a dress worn by another celebrity so much that they just have to have it! While this look is more of a throwback one, we can't help but gush over two huge celebrities who sported the exact same dress by the same designer. Both Angelina Jolie and Kate Middleton sported a lavish satin Jenny Packham one-shoulder gown at different occasions. Check it out!

Angelia Jolie

Back in 2011, when Jolie was at the peak of her career and loved sporting risque looks on the red carpet, she went with a bold red gown by designer Jenny Packham while attending the 'Tree of Life' premiere in Los Angeles with Brad Pitt. Her gown featured a silk tie around the waist and she styled it with gold stilettos.

Ber brunette long longs were blow-dried to perfection and styled with a centre part and pulled to one side. A dewy glow, flush red lips, filled-in brows and defined eyes completed her look.

Kate Middleton

One of Kate's favourite designers is Jenny Packham. Which is why it comes as no surprise that the British Royal sported the dress back in November 2011, just a couple of months after Jolie did. The mother-of-three wore the satin gown in a silver shade and styled it with matching silver Jimmy Choo heels and stunning silver jewellery. Her dress too featured a silk tie waist in the same shade as her dress.

Back then, Kate loved defining her eyes. Filled-in brows, well-defined kohl-lined eyes, blush cheeks and neutral lips completed the Duchess of Cambridge's look. Her shoulder-length hair was also styled to one side like that of Jolie's!

Who according to you wore the Jenny Packham dress better - Angelina Jolie or Kate Middleton? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone then to now: How the actress' hair evolved through the years

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×