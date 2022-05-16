15 Crossbody bags for women that will help you stay stylish and hands-free

Crossbody bags have become a go-to staple in every woman’s wardrobe. They carry all the essentials you need without feeling too bulky or heavy, freeing up your hands so you can take calls, check messages, hold an umbrella, or carry another bag. And, when it’s time to resume working from the office, a crossbody bag will come in the clutch for commuting to work, traipsing around the city, or travelling abroad. Crossbody bags are the perfect go-to bag you grab as you're rushing out the door. They range in size, but are, for the most part, compact enough to be lightweight but large enough to hold all your essentials, from your phone, wallet, and AirPods case to possibly even a book or some snacks. What makes a crossbody bag so great is that it allows you the ability to be completely hands-free, so you can carry an umbrella or talk on the phone seamlessly.

In addition to that, crossbody bags can help elevate any style or outfit. You can find a myriad of crossbody bags in a wide variety of silhouettes, shades, and designs. They're great for safety while travelling, too. It's way easier to conceal your belongings in a crossbody purse than a regular hand purse or tote.

Our Top 7 picks for crossbody bags:

1. Vera Bradley Women’s Microfibre Crossbody Purse - Buy Now

2. Rebecca Minkoff Chain Tote Crossbody - Buy Now

3. Novum Crafts Handmade Wicker Woven Crossbody Bag - Buy Now

4. Adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag - Buy Now

5. SG SUGU Dome Crossbody Bag - Buy Now

6. SUMGOGO Crossbody Phone Bag - Buy Now

7. BAGSMART Duffle Crossbody Bag - Buy Now

In this article:

1. History of crossbody bags

2. 4 Reasons why you need a crossbody bag

- Versatility

- Style

- Timeless

- Functionality

3. Why must every woman own a crossbody bag?

4. The Dos and Don’ts of crossbody bags

In early modern Europe, the main purpose of wearing crossbody bags was to carry coins. Worn by both men and women, crossbody bags were made of soft fabric or leather. In the 17th century, young girls were taught how to embroider. This new skill helped young girls create beautiful designs on their crossbody bags. By the late 18th century, European fashion moved the design of crossbody bags to a slender shape. With inspirations from Ancient Greece and Rome, women wanted crossbody purses that were not bulky or cluttered in appearance.

Originally named utility bags, crossbody bags were used by soldiers, fishermen, and lumberjacks to store the tools of their trade. Modern crossbody bags came about in England during the Industrial Revolution. With an increased travel by railway, there became a need for luxurious women’s crossbody bags to be created for all those ladies that would be travelling across the country.

1. Versatility

There aren’t many bags as versatile as crossbody bags. They are so easy to just throw over your shoulder and go. There almost isn’t a designer that doesn’t make crossbody bags. They come in many colours and irrespective of the colour, these bags are super versatile. A crossbody bag goes well with any outfit and is appropriate for any occasion. Carrying a crossbody bag means not having to change your bag every single day to fit your look – you can carry it for days if you want because it will be a great choice with your current outfit.

2. Style

Besides their versatility, crossbody bags are also chic and stylish. Adding a crossbody bag to your outfit means adding an effortless and cool vibe to your look of the day. These bags are ideal for running errands and for multitasking because your hands will be free. Even if you’re wearing a very simple outfit, a crossbody bag will take your look to a whole new level. The most stylish crossbody bags are usually medium or small ones because a big bag hanging over your body can definitely overwhelm you. It depends on your style which bag you will choose – some people prefer a more structured crossbody bag, while others want a boho crossbody bag with fringes. Decide what you like and go for it!

3. Timeless

It is a time-tested fact that crossbody bags are timeless. Of course, crossbody bags have been around for much longer but a specific shift happened about 5 years ago when it seemed like everyone dropped their huge totes and started wearing crossbody bags overnight. It was like people finally realised they didn’t have to carry their whole lives in their bags. Instead, they could just carry their essentials and everything they actually needed in their everyday lives.

4. Functionality

A crossbody bag is by definition designed to be worn on one side of the body with the strap looped over the opposite shoulder. That being said, you can wear it any way you like, including just throwing it over the shoulder. However, wearing it crossbody really is the most functional and practical way because the bag will be close to you the whole time and also your hands will be free. There’s nothing better than being carefree while walking around the city! You definitely don’t want to be fiddling with your bag while shopping or running errands.

1. Protection

Of course, your appearance and outfit are very important, However, today’s societies may become very dangerous in terms of robbery and snatching. Once you zipped your crossbody bag, it is very difficult for a thief to open it. However, snatching is another issue which needs to be taken care of more seriously. Therefore, it is vital that you need to be prepared for anything. Research indicates that if you carry a crossbody bag instead of other types, it is safer for you and for your belongings since it is very hard for thieves to steal it.

2. Comfort

You may sometimes feel like you are never able to reach the inside of your bag easily. It always takes some effort and you struggle to put in or take out your belongings from your purse. Well, the solution is crossbody bags. When you have a crossbody bag, you can carry it in front of you. So, you are able to see and access the inside of your back easily. You can reach your phone, cards, and other stuff without much effort.

3. Style

Crossbody bags are not just easy to carry, but also very chic and stylish. If you are hanging out with your friends outside, you can make glamorous combinations aligned with your outfit by using glamorous crossbody bags.

4. Health

Crossbody bags are good for your health. When you carry a crossbody bag, the weşght of the bag is not on your back or on your arms but on your whole body. Hence, even though you carry some heavy stuff, it is easier for you to handle it.

18 Crossbody bags for women:

Scroll down and take a look at the best crossbody bags for women that will keep you stylish and hands-free.

This funky and quirky crossbody purse looks so sleek, you would never realise that it is actually made with Vera Bradley’s signature microfibre fabric. This bag is highly durable and the best part is - you can wash it with your regular laundry. With zippers and multiple compartments on the inside and outside, it holds more than it looks like it can and the funky prints and colour can be contrasted with literally any outfit. It is perfect for any occasion - whether you are heading to work, on a weekend getaway, going to a party, or travelling, it will be your perfect daily companion to wear over your shoulder or as a sling bag. It features 2 slip interior pockets and a zip pocket to keep your commute organised. You can toss in your lipstick and tablet and keep your snacks separate from your pens.

Price: $54.65

Buy Now

As a tote bag lover, you may find it hard to transition to a crossbody. But with Rebecca Minkoff's adorable (faux!) snakeskin, you don't have to choose. Thanks to its cool detachable chain strap, it's a two-in-one. This tiny tote is well made with quality material. It is small and compact yet surprisingly holds quite a bit. This bag is perfect for a small wallet, small makeup bag, pepper spray, keys, sunglasses, and phone. It has a back slip pocket that will make easy access to your phone.

Price: $107.89

Buy Now

This adorable bag screams beach vacay! Whether you're taking it on spring break or just to a margarita happy hour after work. The handmade wicker makes this a beautiful gift, too. This chic crossbody bag is handmade in Bali and supports the art of traditional Balinese weavers with fair wages. It is made from real natural grasses and genuine leather. They are lovingly handwoven from 100 percent organic Ata Grass or Rattan and authentic buttery leather. It is a designer quality rattan handbag at an approachable price. These rattan bags adorn any occasion splendidly. They make perfect beach bags, add a hint of bohemian breeziness to any getup, and exquisitely complete your Friday night looks. It is a stunning blend of old traditions and new fashion that will inspire your overall look with an artisanal sensibility.

Price: $39.95

Buy Now

For a sporty vibe, this crossbody is a great pick. Take it with you on a hike, on your way to spin class, or just for a trendy athleisure look next time you're out running errands. This sleek crossbody bag will securely hold all your essentials like keys, phone, id and wallet. Made of durable ripstop, it features zippered pockets. The iconic trefoil logo on the webbed shoulder strap is a nod to adidas sport heritage. It features a zippered main compartment along with a zippered front pocket and slit pocket in the back.

Price: $23.95

Buy Now

This vegan leather crossbody bag is roomier than most crossbody bags, so people who don't like packing light will love this. Plus, it's available in 41 colours! This stylish medium size dome crossbody purse features an adjustable long shoulder strap with a top zipper closure that can be worn in many different ways. It is perfect for those sunny days when carrying a handbag is not an option. It is good for both travelling and everyday use. The exterior is made from high quality 100 percent eco friendly vegan PU leather, while the interior consists of a striped fabric lining and gold tone hardware with centre tassels for the front style look. PU leather is durable and easy to clean, simply just wipe with water to keep this bag looking new. This trendy fashionable bag features one functional front zipper pocket and one back zipper pocket. The top zipper pocket is smooth and easy to open and close. The interior contains one zipper pocket and one slip pocket, perfect for carrying cell phones or smartphones.

Price: $20.95

Buy Now

Meet the ultimate bag for minimalists: those of you who just need to walk out the door with your phone and earbuds will appreciate this. Complete with a few inner zippers to keep things organised, the beautiful pastel blue colour is super trendy right now. It is also available in 8 other trendy colours. This bag is well made and spacious and you can retrieve your phone without letting everyone see what is inside your wallet or risking loose items falling out. It features credit card slots and will allow you to store small items. This lightweight bag is the perfect size to store your small pack of wipes, lipsticks, mascara, coins, licence, cards, keys, etc.

Price: $18.99

Buy Now

This duffle is definitely on the larger end of the size spectrum when it comes to crossbody bags, making it the perfect carry-on bag or gym bag. It features a slit that easily wraps around the handles of a suitcase and even has a yoga mat buckle. It features one main compartment and 9 pockets that can fit in 2 to 4 days of daily essentials. The spacious compartments can hold your clothes, laptops, documents, toiletries, electronic devices and other items you need. The yoga mat buckle makes it easy to carry your yoga mat. You can use it as a gym bag, travel bag, sports bag, overnight bag, carry on bag, or weekend bag.

Price: $35.99

Buy Now

If you love everything sparkly and glittery, then this crossbody bag from Kate Spade is just what you need! It's covered in rose gold sparkles accented by a metallic leather strap. This magnetic bag will make just the perfect accessory for a weekend brunch with your girls or for an intimate date night with bae! It will fit in a small wallet, keys and your phone. A little sparkle with utility - what else does a girl need?

Price: $99.95

Buy Now

Ideal for travel, this beachy straw bag has a removable strap that makes it double as a wristlet. Outfitted with super cute pom poms, it's the easiest way to add some fun to any of your beachy OOTDs. It is made of a sturdy and secure straw rope that is densely woven. It is combined with well sewn lining providing an elegant look. It features a small pocket inside that is convenient to store a phone. The bag is big enough to hold your mobile phone, lipstick, perfume, key and so on, catering to people's daily storing needs. It comes ​​with a small portable belt, one piece adjustable long belt with lobster clasps and one string cute fluffy ball. The straw bag can be used as a handbag or a crossbody according to the actual need.

Price: $20.99

Buy Now

This quilted leather bag never goes out of style. Michael Kors' small crossbody features two straps—a sleek black leather one or a trendy metal chain you can swap depending on the vibe you're going for. Made with vegan faux leather, this bag features a drawstring closure and one main compartment that is spacious enough to fit in all your daily essentials. You can easily fit in your wallet, phone, keys, perfume, lipstick, hairbrush and even a small diary.

Price: $158

Buy Now

This fun bucket bag has a unique drawstring closure on the side that adds extra detail and keeps your belongings from being exposed. Look at how cute that braided strap is! This crossbody bucket bag is made of diamond quilted faux PU leather filled with comfort foam, the soft PU leather feels comfortable even in direct contact with skin,and the luxurious gold chain shoulder strap makes it even more stylish! This dainty tote bag is made by an Italian designer and is extremely fashionable while improving the durability and abrasion resistance. It is easy to carry your keys, notebook, wallet, sunglasses, phone, keys, lipstick, comb, a small cosmetic case, credit or id cards, some cash or your essentials for easy access for work or travel.

Price: $22.99

Buy Now

This might be one of those things that you don't realise you need till you see it and have to have it. It's super cute and trendy, but don't be surprised if you catch yourself absentmindedly petting at the soft fabric at dinner. Bonus: It doubles as a clutch, too! This petite crossbody perfectly accommodates day or evening essentials. It is also available in a versatile black colour and a trendy animal print. Animal print is currently back in trend so that's a nice bonus. The "rabbit's feet" accessory will become one of your favourite components. This bag adds a little sass to whatever you’re wearing, and you can rock it as a crossbody bag as well as a clutch. There are no external pockets and only one pocket internally, without a zipper.

Price: $19.90

Buy Now

An embossed crocodile-effect bag is perfect if you want a fun twist on a neutral colour. The small gold accents add a cool, trendy touch. This super chic bag is as sustainable as it can get. It is crafted from vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles. It is dressed in croc-embossed vegan leather with gorgeous hardware. This simple crossbody bag can hold all of your necessities and amp up a basic look to make it seem more complex. It features a detachable shoulder strap, two main compartments, two interior pockets and one zipping pocket. This bag is also available in a number of trendy colours and patterns.

Price: $64.99

Buy Now

The structured, circle silhouette is so in right now. It's simple enough that it'll never go out of style, but it's super trendy right now. This bag is crafted from nylon - a water-repellent fabric, with fine texture, that is breathable, wear-resistant, lightweight, environmentally friendly and easy to clean. This bag can hold a mobile phone, and some small stuff. It features a retro zipper, an adjustable shoulder strap, an intimate design with an extra outer pocket. The reinforced edge stitching improves durability. This simple design meets the fashion market perfectly.

Price: $18.99

Buy Now

This is the ultimate "going out" bag. The gold zip closure is both trendy and functional, and the bag can be worn as a clutch, wristlet, or crossbody so you're basically getting three bags in one! If you are looking for a dressy bag for travel, something not too big but not too small. This one right here is exactly what you need! Made with faux leather, the wristlet and chain are pretty sturdy, the colour is gorgeous and the zippers and stitches are well made. It has two compartments, one (on the front) is easy access, you can fit your keys, money, credit cards and a big ass phone. The second compartment is not easy to access, however you may find this very useful to keep your valuables safe, especially if you are travelling. The clips on the metal chain are small enough to thread through the D-rings on the purse body, so it's easy to convert the purse from a crossbody bag to a short shoulder bag to a handbag by double or triple-threading the chain.

Price: $18.95

Buy Now

Dos

- Use them practically. Crossbody bags are as great for dog walks as they are for a festival. No matter what your age or sense of style, there’s a reason why this will prove to be one of the most useful items in your wardrobe. Go for a larger style if you need it to hold a lot and want to make more of a statement, and opt for a slimmer, sized-down version if you travel lightly.

- Find one that suits your style. Your crossbody bag should be suited to your wardrobe and specific needs. If you’re not a bold dresser and like to avoid standing out, then go for something dark or neutral – a bag in khaki or navy will work well. On the other hand, if you’re really into streetwear, there are countless bright colours to choose from, like pastels or bright red. Embracing statement prints, like a monogram print will also help you make a stronger impact.

Don’ts

- Wear them with anything too fitted. Crossbody bags are best worn with a looser, more relaxed silhouette, which is why tapered trousers work so well. You’ll want to avoid pairing yours with anything too formal, as well. Crossbody bags work significantly better with more casual attire than a suit and tie.

- Overlook styling – it can help make or break your outfit. There are a few different ways to style crossbody bags. You can wear them across the front, like a classic bum bag or fanny pack, to optimise on convenience. One of the most popular and carefree ways to wear them are either on top of your attire or underneath as a mid-layer style to add more visual interest. But ultimately, it will look best and be of the most use to you when you wear it the way you find most comfortable.

Crossbody bags are a wardrobe staple for every woman and for good reason. Apart from being super cool, these bags are practical, too. They’re an exponentially more comfortable way to transport your essentials than cramming your keys and wallet in the back pocket of your jeans. They also look style-forward when worn well.

