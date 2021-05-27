4 CLEVER tips to make tough meat soft and tender

Keep these tips and tricks in mind the next time you cook meat at home, to cook it perfectly and to make it soft, tender and succulent.

Cooking meat is tricky. There are a lot of things to keep in mind while cooking different kinds of meat. The flavour, the cooking time and the marination, all these things need to be adjusted according to the meat that you are cooking with. While most of us are aware of the basics of cooking meat, there are some tricks that can help us achieve perfection.

At times, the meat if not cooked properly, can become hard and chewy and can be tough to eat. So we have some easy tips and tricks to make the meat soft and tender and melt in your mouth delicious!

Marinade it

Almost all kinds of meat need to be marinated for it to perfectly absorb the flavours and to become tender and soft. In your marinade, use acidic ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar or buttermilk to add flavour and to effectively break down tough meat.

Add salt

Even if you are not marinating the meat, adding salt to the meat before cooking it is essential. The salt helps draw out moisture from the meat and can help significantly in making it soft and reducing the toughness.

Cook at the right temperature

Every kind of meat has to be cooked at a certain temperature to achieve sheer perfection. Undercooked meat can be chewy while overcooked meat can be tough and dry. So do your research before cooking the meat or use an instant-read meat thermometer to measure the temperature.

Let it rest

Don’t be in a hurry to serve your meat as soon as it is done. Give it enough time to rest to let the juices and the flavour get perfectly distributed and absorbed within the meat.

