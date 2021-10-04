4 Step recipe to make delicious falafel

Fast food is something that is, as the name suggests, quick to cook. When it comes to popular fast foods, Falafel definitely comes to mind. Falafel is a Middle Eastern food that is basically a type of fast food that is made with a mixture of chickpeas, herbs and spices. This mixture is shaped into small balls and then deep fried. It is a popular snack that is eaten by people worldwide.

So if you want to make this snack at home to pamper your tastebuds, then follow this easy recipe given below. Make this fast food in just 4 quick steps.

Step 1

Place 2 cups of dried chickpeas and ½ tsp baking soda in a bowl. Fill this bowl with water. Soak the chickpeas overnight to let them become soft and tender. Drain the water the next day.

Step 2

Mix the chickpeas with 1 cup of parsley leaves, ¾ cup of cilantro leaves, ½ cup of fresh dill, 1 roughly chopped onion, 7 cloves of garlic cloves, some salt, 1 tbsp ground black pepper, 1 tbsp cumin powder

and 1 tbsp coriander powder.

Step 3

Transfer this mixture into a bowl and cover it. Refrigerate for an hour. Add 2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds and 1 tsp baking powder into the mixture and stir.

Step 4

Make small balls from the prepared mixture and fry in oil for 5-6 minutes. Cook till the balls turn crispy and medium brown. Place onto a plate lined with a kitchen towel to drain the excess oil. Serve.

