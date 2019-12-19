ALL the food items you can binge on and still not put on any weight

Trying to lose weight but don't want to skip out on food? Check out all the food items you can eat that will ensure you don't add on pounds.

Maintaining one's figure can be a tough job especially with all the stress we go through in life. Stress eating, binge eating when one is sad, upset or anything else can be one way to cope with things. But it is not the best thing to happen to your body.

While you cannot binge eat on most foods, there are some you can eat with all your heart, so much so that, the more you eat of these, the better!

Check them out.

Popcorn

A cup of popcorn contains barely 31 kcal. Binge on it without the added sugar or butter and you can have as much as you want while barely putting on calories!

Apples

Sure, an apple a day can keep the doctor away but the fruit also helps in digestion and keeps one full for longer periods of time. It is also very high in potassium and contains barely 50 calories, so it won't do much harm!

Plums

Much like apples, this fruit too is rich in multiple nutrients and aids digestion, enabling one to lose weight faster due to its high water content.

Pineapple

The tangy and sour fruit is known to split fats and aid metabolism of protein, aiding in weight loss.

Eggs

Omlettes and other forms of eggs sure to have added ingredients that can add weight. But one form of eggs - hard boiled eggs are extremely beneficial and don't increase weight. So load up on those eggs!

Cucumber

Filled with water, cucumbers are excellent for cooling the body down and also aid in losing weight. They not only help in reducing bloating but also burn calories.

Eggplant

One portion of an eggplant consists barely 24 kcal without the additional oil. If you want to make it tastier, bake or grill it with a touch of herbs and masalas and you are good to go!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More