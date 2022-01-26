Is brown bread healthier than white bread? Read on to find out

Bread is a food that is used throughout the world in the breakfast or as a snacking option like bread Omelet, sandwiches, bread toast and more. There are different types of bread but the most commonly used are brown bread and white bread. Dietitian Ruchhi Parmar affirms that white bread contains more calories compared to brown bread. She offers us her insight on the subject.

The real difference between the two is in terms of nutrients

Bread is a baked food product, which is made of flour and it’s been moistened, kneaded and fermented. Though there's not much difference in calories. Indeed, there's a huge difference in nutrients. When it comes to nutrients, brown bread definitely has more nutrients than white bread. Brown bread is made from the parts of the wheat grains: bran, endosperm and germ, so it is brown in colour. While White Bread is made from the endosperm of the wheat grains that gives it its characteristic white colour.

All about Brown Bread

Also, Brown Bread is made from the whole wheat flour that is the wheat grains are not processed to remove bran and germ. It is more nutritious as it contains more fiber and nutrients than white bread due to being made from whole wheat flour. Also, brown bread is rich in fiber when compared to the white bread. Brown bread contains more vitamin B-6 and E, magnesium, folic acid, zinc copper and manganese. Brown bread is definitely healthier and more fulfilling in terms of nutrition and calories. The nutritional values of brown bread suit adults and people focusing on losing weight.

Learn about White Bread

While White Bread is made from the refined wheat flour that is the wheat grains are processed to remove the bran and germ. While white bread contains wheat flour which is bleached with chemicals to make the colour of the bread whiter. Also, refined starch is added in white bread. White bread is low in fiber compared to the brown bread.

Always read the label

One way to identify whether the brown bread you consume is healthy or not? Simply check the ingredients given on the packet, if there is caramel present in it. It means the bread is simply coloured with the caramel. If 'whole wheat' is present in the ingredients then it means it has germ and bran of wheat grain. So, choose your bread wisely!

Also Read: 4 Recipes to stunning tricolor sweets you can make for Republic Day