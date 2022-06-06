5 Ginger health benefits for beautiful skin and hair

We're all aware of ginger's health benefits, but did you know that eating this superfood can also have cosmetic benefits? This spice, which is found in every Indian desi kitchen, is well-known for its medicinal and health benefits which we have been even implementing into our daily lives for thousands of years. However, not everyone is aware of the benefits this super ingredient has for your skin and hair, which is due to its high concentration of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial to your skin, hair, and body.

Here we bring you 5 ginger health benefits that will promote healthy hair growth and skin rejuvenation.

1. Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

Ginger makes up for a great wrinkle remedy due to its high antioxidant content. Ginger also prevents elastin breakdown, which is one of the primary causes of wrinkles and fine lines. Fresh ginger can be used in cooking to reap the benefits. It helps improve the appearance of the skin by stripping away harmful toxins and stimulating circulation, ensuring that the skin receives more nutrients.

2. Gives tone and glowing skin

This superfood contains the antioxidant gingerol, which can fight oxidative stress and give you a more even skin tone and a healthy glow. Slices of ginger root applied to your face, as strange as it sounds, can help to give you a refreshing glow. Ginger also works on toning your skin while cleaning, fighting blemishes, and making your skin more radiant.

3. Manages dandruff

Dandruff can also be treated with ginger. Its antiseptic properties help keep natural yeast and bacteria, which cause dandruff, at bay. Applying ginger oil twice a week to your scalp and massaging it in can help you avoid getting dandruff.

4. Promotes hair growth

Ginger improves blood flow to the scalp which contributes to making your hair silky and shiny at the same time. Ginger stimulates hair growth and strengthens the hair root and follicles as a result. Furthermore, the numerous fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals found in ginger can help to strengthen hair strands, preventing hair loss.

5. Fades scars

Ginger has antioxidant properties as well as a toning effect, allowing it to normalise hypopigmented scars (those that are lighter in colour than your natural skin tone). Its anti-inflammatory properties also aid in the reduction of acne redness and scarring. This superfood is a natural ingredient that softens the skin while improving its elasticity.

Ginger can be used in a variety of ways to help your skin and hair healthy. Ginger oil, for example, is easily accessible. You could also use fresh ginger to extract the juice. Then there's ginger powder, which is by far the most convenient way to keep ginger on hand.

Also Read: Expert skincare tips for people in their 30s