5 Things dentists wish you know about dental care

Just because your teeth and gums appear to be clean and healthy or you don’t sense any ache right now doesn’t necessarily mean you’re free from tooth and gum problems. Furthermore, doing an incredible job in brushing and flossing your teeth doesn’t make you entirely resistant to oral health issues. Given below are the 5 things that Dr Surbhi Bhatia L wishes you know for dental care.

1. Avoid brushing too hard- brushing too hard can correspondingly injure your gums and cause damage to teeth, so be cautious about the dose of stress employed. Many of us acquire receded gums due to brushing too vigorously. This again exposes the root of the affected tooth, which is weaker and more inclined to harm than the healthier crown of the tooth.

2. Brushing and flossing are important- It is essential to brush at least twice a day, in the morning and also at night. Flossing at least once a day is also encouraged. Missing these measures will result in plaque accumulation on your teeth. If left on the tooth surface for more than 24 hours, plaque is probably to evolve into limestone, also known as calculus or tartar. It is an excellent spot for bacteria to thrive and induce further troubles with your teeth.

3. Avoid coffee, tobacco and alcohol- Coffee is notoriously acidic and will deteriorate enamel and stain teeth as an outcome of its tannin content. Tobacco and alcohol consumption are significant not only for being standard evils but furthermore for being dangerous elements for oral cancer, dry mouth, tarnished and deteriorated teeth, and a keeper of other dental and oral problems.

4. Your toothbrush has an expiry date- Toothbrushes harbour bacteria. Be sure to get a fresh toothbrush roughly every 12 weeks. However, don’t just cling to the 12-week restriction, if you detect your brush is getting stinking or looks different, change your brush instantly.

5. Your diet has a huge effect on your teeth- Sugar isn’t the sole culprit of tooth rot and gum disorder, some surprisingly 'healthy' foods can also be detrimental to our teeth such as lemons, pickles and grapefruit. These foods are highly acidic in nature, which over time can rot away the tooth enamel resulting in decay. On the other hand, some teeth-loving foods to include in your diet consist of cheese, apples and leafy greens.

She emphasizes the above-mentioned points to keep your smile healthy and bright. Often these measures are neglected which ends up in the visit to a dentist. However, you can keep your oral health fine and keep your smile beautiful by inculcating these habits in your life.

