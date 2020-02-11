Health Benefits of Egg Yolk: Here's why you should eat it

When it comes to eating eggs, all of us consume egg white while eliminating yolks completely. Read below to find out why adding egg yolk to your diet is important.

When it comes to food, we are often told what to eat and what not to eat. Be it consuming food after 10 pm, consuming fruits in the evening or having egg yolks. We all believe that egg yolks are bad for our health and that health freaks in us only prefer having whites. However, that's completely untrue. Eggs are a great source of protein and other nutrients. Just like the white, the yolk has some essential nutrients too. Egg protein is highly bioavailable, and both the egg white and the yolk help support muscle building. So if you have given up on egg yolk, then here's why you should consider adding it to your diet.

Here are some health benefits of egg yolk that you should know about.

Egg yolk is believed to be bad for the heart, but if eaten in moderation it doesn't take a toll on your heart. Experts say that bad cholesterol is because of saturated fat content that is available in various other food items. As we know anything in excess is not good for the body, so you should avoid eating it in excess.

Egg Yolks are the most concentrated source of choline- an important component of acetylcholine-one of the brain's key neurotransmitters. During pregnancy and breastfeeding, an adequate supply of choline is important, since choline is essential for normal brain development.

Apart from this, egg yolk contains vitamins A, D, E and K and essential omega-3 fats. Egg yolks are also rich in folate and vitamin B12.

Egg yolks contain the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which help protect eyes from age-related loss of vision.

Not only this, but the egg yolks have tryptophan, tyrosine and amino acids that help prevent heart diseases. Hence, it's advisable to have egg yolks in moderation. However, people with cholesterol and other ailments should consult the doctor before consuming it.

