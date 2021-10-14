Improve gut health and overall wellbeing by drinking these herbal teas

A soothing cuppa tea is all you need to unwind after a stressful day. Teas are known for having beneficial properties and alleviating stress and fatigue. There are plenty of tea subtypes and concoctions available in the market to suit your specific needs. Jasmine, hibiscus, chamomile, tulsi et cetera are just a few. Our following list of healthy herbal teas will surely come in handy and help you make the best choice, so add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Camomile Tea

Known for their innate calming quality, Camomile flowers make this delicate infusion the perfect bedtime blend. Golden and sweet, the blend is subtle and flowery with a light and gentle taste. Naturally sugar free, no caffeine and only four calories a cup.

PRICE: ₹ 320

2. Organic Jasmine & Echinacea Tea

The soothing notes of jasmine flowers promote a sense of wellbeing and calm, helping you ease into a relaxed sleep and boosting the heart. Echinacea is called the miracle herb and is widely used in cosmetics for its calming effect. Known to help you get your glow on, it helps you in boosting up your immunity!

PRICE: ₹ 269

3. Classic Tulsi Green Tea

Tulsi green teas are packed with taste and myriad of health benefits that help in detoxification and weight loss. The tulsi green teas also boost immunity against colds and flu and ups energy. Nutrient-rich and packed with antioxidants, these digestive blends are as flavourful as they are healthy.

PRICE: ₹ 237

4. Organic Turmeric & Ashwagandha Tea

A blissful blend infused with the goodness of the "magic herb" turmeric, ashwagandha, black pepper & lemongrass making it a healing, rejuvenating and energising herbal tea. Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb which helps in relieving stress, improving energy and while Turmeric has curcumin which is anti-inflammatory and rich in antioxidants.

PRICE: ₹ 149

5. Peppermint Tea

Cool and invigorating, this peppermint infusion will help you feel refreshed and ready for the day with each sip. It is handpicked from select tea gardens across the world to lock in the fresh flavour giving an authentic and exclusive taste.

PRICE: ₹ 310

6. Hibiscus Rose Herbal Tea

This tea is a luscious and nourishing blend of hibiscus, rose petals and exotic spices for a treat in every sip. Hibiscus is great for heart health and aids weight loss. Rose is rich in antioxidants, hydrates, and contributes to better overall health. Go get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 187

