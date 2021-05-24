Post COVID 19 Era: 4 Things to keep in mind after overcoming the second wave of coronavirus

Once our country is completely healed from the deadly coronavirus, we should not take our health for granted and keep these 4 things in mind to practice daily according to Dr. Amit Saraf, Consultant Internal Medicine.

Once, this devastating storm of COVID 19 is stopped and the entire earth is completely healed, things would get back to normal again. But the post COVID era will leave us some lessons for us that we should never forget to lead a healthy and happy life. COVID 19 has taught us why we should never take our health for granted and always try to lead a healthy lifestyle. So, here are certain things that we should keep in mind post COVID 19 era shares by Dr Amit Saraf, Consultant Internal Medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, Maharashtra.

Lungs

Please perform lung exercises taught by the physiotherapist during the active Covid infection days. If these aren’t done diligently and regularly for 90 days post Covid infection, then the risk of long-term lung damage will be increased. People who won’t be affected by the deadly virus, should also perform any kind of breathing exercises to keep their lungs healthy.

Blood

Patients having blood thinners post COVID, do not stop this until your doctor advises you to do it. Not all patients need blood thinners during or after Covid, but in those whom it has been prescribed especially after the Covid infection, please take the blood thinners till the course completes.

Joints

Joints mean mobility and mobility means health. On this logic, if rest is advocated in the quarantine period, please rest as per your doctor advice. Once rest period is over, please begin with gradual physical exercises as advocated by your doctor to prevent joint stiffness. In the long run, to keep your bones and joints healthy, please ensure regular intake of natural calcium, sunlight exposure for Vit D3 and natural protein intake for muscular development. People who are not affected, should also take Vitamin D supplements or have sun exposure to strengthen their mobility.

Immunity

Regular exercise, destressing daily and adequate nutrition, these three are the key lessons for all of us post COVID 19 era to stay strong, fit and healthy and have an enhanced resistance power always.

