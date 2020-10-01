World Coffee Day: How many cups of coffee in a day is good for your health?

How much caffeine is too much? Is a question that a lot of us have on our minds while we go on about our daily consumption of coffee to fuel our day. Let’s get to know what are the harmful effects and how can we try and limit our daily dose of coffee.

If you find yourself to be a coffeeholic with a borderline addiction to coffee, then this might help you. You need coffee to kickstart your day and cure all your headaches or simply to fuel your morning to get work done. While it might boost you and energise you enough to get through the day, you might need to keep track of the amount of coffee you’re consuming as it may lead to health risks like cardiovascular diseases.

With several bioactive compounds, this amazing beverage acts as a nervous system stimulant that may not be healthy if consumed in an excessive amount. It can add anxiety, stress and insomnia if not consumed in the right amount. So, how much is the right amount?

According to a study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, any number less than 5 cups is suitable for all types of coffee drinkers out there. The study says that 6 cups of coffee in a day increases the risk of getting cardiovascular diseases and heart problems rise up by 22 percent.

It’s also important to note that coffee is not a harmful beverage as long as you’re keeping a track of its intake. Coffee is rich in anti-oxidants and some of the benefits could help compress inflamed veins, reduce pain, reduce the risk of heart failure and help those who are suffering from diabetes.

