4 Ways to make the most of an open kitchen

Having an open kitchen not only makes your living room look spacious but also helps in creating an easy flow between the living room and the kitchen. So follow these ways to utilise your open kitchen correctly and decorate it in the best possible manner.

An open kitchen is more convenient, spacious, and easy-to-decorate than a usual kitchen. Since it doesn’t exactly have a barrier or a wall between the living room and the kitchen, it is convenient for the person cooking, to easily interact with people, socialize and be accessible.

It is functional, well-equipped, and large. Open kitchens not only make your kitchen look a part of the house, but also lets the eye travel easily. So if are blessed enough to have an open kitchen, then check out these creative ideas to make the most of it!

Have an eye-catching kitchen island

The kitchen island is the place that is the most visible structure between your living room and the kitchen. So paint your kitchen island in a bold and bright colour to make sure it looks vibrant, attractive, and eye-catching.

Incorporate fancy lighting

Since your kitchen is visible from the moment someone enters the house, ditch the utilitarian vibe and add some fancy lighting. Adding some statement lighting to the kitchen will make it look elite, sophisticated, and elaborate.

Keep it minimal

To not let your living room decor clash with the kitchen area, keep the kitchen decor minimal. From the colour scheme of the walls to the kitchen stuff like crockery, jars, and utensil, keep everything minimal to make it look soft, elegant, and pleasing to the eye.

Blend it well

You don’t want your open kitchen and living room to look like two separate areas that clash. So make sure to create an easy flow between the two spaces and blend it well. Keep it understated, subtle, and elegant.

Credits :Pexels

