6 Scented candles that will create a calming environment in your home

Don’t you just want to destress after a long day at work? Aromatherapy is the best way to unwind after a long, exhausting day. Lighting a soothing candle after a tiresome day will help calm your senses and attain a goodnight’s sleep. Here we have compiled a list of 6 best calming fragrances that will give you just the perfect aromatherapy.

Lavender

Lavender is one of the most popular scents for relaxing and falling asleep, and with good reason. This fragrance oil has many calming properties, and it can help release tension, soothe racing thoughts and help you unwind. Whether you’re stressed from work or just want to supercharge a relaxing evening, lavender will help you calm down and unwind in no time.

Vanilla

This sweet, mild scent doesn’t get enough credit for its calming properties. While many people dismiss vanilla as a pedestrian fragrance, it’s a fantastic base scent that will also help you relax—not to mention it makes your whole house smell like baked goods, minus the hassle and mess of getting in the kitchen. We call that a win-win.

Ylang Ylang

While you might not be familiar with the name of this plant, you’ve probably smelled it before. It’s a fairly common ingredient in candles, perfumes, lotions and soaps. Ylang Ylang has a heavy, sweet smell, sometimes with notes of fruits and rubber. Ylang ylang can help calm you down after a stressful day and soothe negative moods.

Citrus

While citrus is more well-known for increasing alertness and energy, it can also help you calm down after a hard day. Citrus, when paired with other scents on this list, adds a note of brightness and alleviates some fragrances that may be too rich or sweet on their own.

Cinnamon

This spicy fragrance is a winter staple and is guaranteed to make your winter night cosier. However, one can also use this fragrance all year round. Cinnamon’s effect is warming and invigorating, yet calming.

Peppermint

If you’re looking for an invigorating yet calming scent, but don’t want a citrus fragrance, then peppermint is a good alternative. The minty nature of this refreshing scent will gently invigorate you while soothing away tension. If you’ve never explored peppermint beyond the occasional cup of peppermint tea, you’re really missing out.

