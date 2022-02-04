3 Reasons why your best friend may be refusing to date you

Your best friend is someone who knows you inside out and shares a comfort level with you. So, it comes as no surprise that your proximity to each other causes you to develop a romantic interest in her. Nevertheless, if she has been vehemently denying all possibilities of a relationship, then her reasons for refusing to date you may be leaving you confused. If you are tired of being friend-zoned, then read on to discover some of the real reasons behind her refusal.

She is not attracted to you

This could be it, plain and simple. Many a time we’re hesitant to share the real reason why we don’t date someone because we are afraid to hurt their feelings. You must consider the possibility that she doesn’t find you attractive and is looking for someone more appealing to her.

She wants someone completely different from her as her lover

Many a time, we choose to bond with friends who are very similar to ourselves. While comfort comes easily in such cases, you probably don’t step out of your comfort zone to experience new adventures. She may want to date someone completely opposite to her so as to grow more in the relationship.

She has too much information about you that she doesn’t like

You have probably shared everything under the sun with your bestie. This includes information about your past relationships, indiscretions and even unsavory facts. Whether you’ve been hung up on your ex-girlfriend, cheated on someone in the past or even ghosted a girl she set you up with; this girl knows it all and hence wishes to skip the experience of dating you.

Sometimes, such a close relationship means that they consider you family and hence don’t feel comfortable exploring intimacy with you. No matter the reason for their refusal, it is best to accept it for it takes reciprocal love to make a relationship work.

Also Read: Key rules for dating your arranged beau before marrying him