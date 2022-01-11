3 Things to consider before you go back to your ex

I miss you. Can we give it another chance? I am sorry, I have realised my mistake. What would you do if this is what your ex has to say? Obviously, many of you will give him or her a chance, because after all you love them and want to go back to them.

While many long-term relationships sail through the break-up and patch-up phase and this is something that keeps both the partners close together, however, before going to your ex there are a few things that one should consider.

From identifying whether it’s a fake apology to do they really love you, there’s a lot you should actually think about before walking backwards. Here we jot down 3 things you should consider before rushing back to your ex.

Reflect upon why you left in the first place

The most important thing you should consider before going back to your ex is why did you leave in the first place. Give yourself time to think about it. Don’t be biased. Just identify the reason, recall it and find out if that’s something you can forgive them for. If the answer is serious enough for you to have second thoughts about returning to your ex, probably you should give yourself some time before you finally make a decision.

Ask yourself if you still love them

Many people return to their ex just because they feel guilty about leaving them because of a minor mistake of their partner. However, don’t make a decision because you are empathetic towards them. Ask yourself if you still love them and are willing to go back for the sake of love. Sit in isolation and think. You may find your answer.

Ask yourself will they ever change

If it’s about an apology from your ex, analyse whether your partner seriously means it or is it just out of habit they are doing it. Many of us tend to dismiss the fact that our partner won’t change. We fool ourselves by giving reasons that he or she might have changed and must be willing to be back with us. However, your decision of going back to your ex shouldn’t be based on words like might and maybe. Get some surety before you make up your mind.

Also Read: 7 Healthy signs that indicate you shouldn't end your relationship