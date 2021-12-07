5 Ways to make peace with your past

Do you, often, find yourself drowning in the thoughts of the mistakes that you have made in the past. Do you blame yourself for not being your wise self? Is it hard for you to accept the flaws that you had? While these thoughts may stress you out and you end up angsting about the things that you can’t control, the only way to sail through these is to make peace with your past.

How, you ask? Here are a few ways that will help you accept your past self and carve out a better future.

Remember past mistakes are history

No matter how many times you blame yourself for the mistakes you have made, you can’t change it. So, it’s better to learn from them and try to not repeat them in the future. If there’s anything, at all, that you would get by recalling all the past mistakes and regretting them, it’s stress, anger, and depression. Hence, move on and think about how you can spare yourself from making the same mistakes.

Don’t forget wrong people are part and parcel of life

Are you still regretting that failed relationship, or are still feeling bad for the guy or girl who cheated on you? It’s time to forget and forgive them. Once you start forgetting and forgiving people, you tend to get over them easily. Don’t think about what they have done to you, think about how you have gained experience and got saved at the right time. De-clutter your thoughts and mind. Focus on the good people that you have earned. Remember, wrong choices and people are a part and parcel of life, and you can’t get the best without experiencing the worst.

Meditate

Meditation is the best way to make peace with anything that bothers you. If it’s about a failed relationship or a friend who betrayed you, meditation helps in killing negativity. So, spare some time out from your hectic schedule and practice meditation. It will help you stay calm and will kill any regrets that you have.

Journal your thoughts

Take out a diary and pen and pour your feelings on the paper. Write down what bothers you and what you want to change. Write what you want. Once done, read it. Writing down your thoughts helps relieve stress. Since you might not feel comfortable about sharing it with others, making your diary your best friend will help you in the long run. However, don’t keep reading it and feeling bad. Write it and forget it. Think of it as the end of your past and a beginning of a new future.

Talk to yourself

Sit in isolation and talk to yourself. Don’t feel embarrassed about it. Be your own therapist and talk your way out. Do it for 5-10 minutes every day. This will help you let out all the frustration and negativity. Tell yourself it’s okay to make mistakes and that nobody is perfect. Let history stay history and focus on improving and prepping yourself for the future.

