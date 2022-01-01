Tips for having a happy marriage post retirement

Quite a few people tend to face a scenario similar to their mid-life crisis when they newly retire. Some struggle as they speculate what they should do with all their time, while others tend to take life altering decisions that impact their future and finances as well as that of their spouse. This could have catastrophic effects on your marriage. Hence it would be wise to peruse through these tips to ensure you have a healthy bond with your partner after retirement.

Don’t assume your spouse will entertain you all day

It is likely that your wife or husband already has a set schedule especially if they have been a homemaker or retired before you. In such cases, you may find yourself hanging around them and expecting them to engage with your or spend time with you all day; whereas they might have their own activities planned. Hence, you must be respectful of his or her time and devise other ways for you to spend your time constructively, as looming over her shoulder and expecting her to entertain you will do no good.

Refrain from taking major decisions abruptly

Since you know retirement can be emotionally rough, you must maintain a steady rhythm with your schedule. Do not be lured into taking life-changing decision such as selling all your belongings to travel the world or moving into a retirement home. Have an honest conversation with your spouse to chart the waters of uncertainty that you shall be sailing in your golden years.

Revive hobbies of your youth or devise new interests

Perhaps you’ve always a penchant for photography or a green thumb during your youth. The truth is that the hustle bustle of life ensures that we invariably give up on our hobbies to work or take care of children. Hence, retirement is a time when you can think back and take up such a hobby that you once cherished. In the ideal situation, you could persue a hobby that your spouse enjoys as well, as it allows you an opportunity to practice it together.

In case nothing comes to mind, you may always explore new developments and trends today to find something that excites you. Be it fashion, becoming an influencer at 60 or even a game of online chess!

Also Read: Healthy hobbies that retired couples can undertake together