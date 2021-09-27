4 Zodiac signs who feel incompetent all the time

Some people are brimming with confidence and are determined to make the most of the day. They never doubt themselves or their capabilities and are extremely self-assured and secure. On the other hand, there are some people who are not that confident about themselves. They question themselves a lot and feel insecure and nervous.

Such people tend to feel incompetent most of the time because they constantly doubt their every decision. According to astrology, there are 4 such zodiac signs who feel unsure and incompetent. Have a look at these zodiac signs below.

Cancer

Cancerians tend to overthink a lot. They double-check whatever they do to know if they have missed something. They are scared that they may commit a mistake and thus, tend to be always on edge.

Scorpio

Scorpios can be overly critical of themselves. They critique their every move and don’t give themselves enough credit. They feel that everyone else is better than them and thus, end up feeling incompetent.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians might come across as confident and self-assured, but they secretly suffer from self-esteem issues. Sagittarians are not too confident about their abilities and end up feeling worthless and hopeless.

Pisces

Since Pisces-born people are different from most people, they have trouble believing in themselves. They feel that the reason that they don’t fit in is because they lack certain qualities.

