Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are attractive

What is the definition of attractive for you? Many will answer with killing looks, a smile that boasts of a dimple, and height that is nothing less than that of a Basketball player. However, you won’t disagree with us when we say beauty and an attractive personality is soul deep. It is not always a particular set of looks that differentiate someone as attractive, but certain personality traits that do.

So, here are 3 zodiac signs that are the most attractive, according to astrology.

Leo

Leos are officially the kings and queens. Whenever they are around there’s something about their personality that will attract you towards them. Their talks are deep and directly from the heart, this may be one of the reasons why you want to be with Leo. They may sound arrogant, at times, but this doesn’t nullify the fact that they will attract your attention in one way or the other.

Aquarius

Often soft-spoken, an Aquarius will win over your heart by their grace, and genuinity. They are hard workers, but are often distracted by something or the other. Their dedication, and passion will attract you towards them, and once you start liking there’s no turning back.

Capricorn

Capricorns are the go getters. They crave attention, and often get it without much hassle. Their aura screams of love, and if they like you, it will be evident from their behaviour. Nonetheless, they are loved by one and all, and they won’t mind boasting about it. They are good at heart, and are often valued the most.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to enjoy with friends and family today; Read daily horoscope to know more