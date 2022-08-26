Cancer to Gemini: Women of these zodiac signs don't care about personal grooming but have a high intellect

With the makeup and beauty industry on a constant rise, people are now more aware than ever before of their external appearance. In fact, many of them are body shamed on the days when they let personal grooming slip up, or do not look their best. However, there are some star signs who are immune to brickbats. From Cancer to Sagittarius, the women of these zodiac signs don't care about personal grooming but have a high intellect.

Cancer

A cancer can be just as absentminded, as they are moody and sensitive. Nevertheless, if you ever happen to point out to them that they are not looking their best or need to put more of an effort into their appearances, you may be in for a lecture on self-love from this shy water sign. In fact, they do a great job of bringing up the self-esteem of everyone around them by helping people care a little less about how they look, and a little more about what's going on on the inside.

Gemini

This flirty sign exudes self-confidence and is held in high regard in most professional gatherings. That being said, it is not that Gemini women are poorly groomed, but some of them simply do not exert the additional efforts into curling their lashes daily or using premium cosmetics to amplify their physical assets or attributes. These women are fiercely independent and give themselves a healthy dose of self-love in moderation. They prefer to focus on the cerebral knowledge that they possess over appearances.

Sagittarius

While they may not be outright untidy or unhygienic, Sagittarius women tend to not care if they happen to be walking around with messy hair and untied shoe laces. In fact, they are feisty and proud of their wit and humor. These ballsy ladies do everything they can to sharpen their social skills without focusing excessively on external factors such as makeup and beauty.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

