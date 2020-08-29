Find out which of the 12 Harry Potter characters you are according to your zodiac sign

Which Harry Potter character are you? Each zodiac kind has some personality traits that may hold the answer. Keep reading to find more.

Harry Potter- Our childhood comes running through our heart and brain in a flash with these two words. Harry Potter is one of the most loved series of all times. From every tiny detail to a big character trait, Potterheads are obsessed with this series. However, there’s one thing that we might have missed during the fangirling/fanboying sessions is their birthdays.

The character’s birthday tells a lot about their personality. Thanks to the author of the much-loved series of Harry Potter novels J.K. Rowling, the birthdates of the main characters absolutely match with their zodiac personalities. Here are 12 characters from Harry Potter sorted by their zodiac signs.

Harry Potter: Leo

Born on July 31st, Harry is a Leo. Like a classic Leo, he constantly puts the well-being of others before his own.

Hermione Granger: Virgo

Born on September 19th, Hermione is a Virgo. Like a classic Virgo, she is tremendously gentle, loyal, analytical and practical.

Ron Weasley: Pisces

Born on March 1st, Ron is a Pisces. Like a classic Pisces, he belongs to the caring and empathetic nature. Pisces are great friends as they are positive and well-mannered.

Minerva McGonagall: Libra

Born on October 11th, McGonagall is a Libra. Like a classic Libra, she is open-minded and kind just like her zodiac.

Albus Dumbledore: Virgo

Born in late August, Dumbledore is a Virgo. Like a classic Virgo, he is extremely intelligent, hardworking, patient and practical in nature. Virgos are often praised for their responsible nature and we don’t have second thoughts about it for the Headmaster of Hogwarts.

Rubeus Hagrid: Sagittarius

Born on December 6th, Hagrid is Sagittarius. Like a classic Sagittarius, he’s a generous and kind-hearted character. He is also pretty caring which is why Harry, Hermione and Ron loved him.

Sirius Black: Scorpio

Born on November 3rd, Sirius was a Scorpio. Like a classic Scorpio, he is a brave and loving character who took everything that life threw at him with a courageous heart.

Fred & George Weasley: Aries

Born on April 1st, Fred and George were Aries. Like a classic Aries, they were both pranksters of the wizarding world. They were extremely energetic and fun.

Ginny Weasley: Leo

Born on August 11th, Ginny is a Leo. Like a classic Leo, she is a tremendously kind character. She is also fiercely brave and protective, just like her zodiac.

Severus Snape: Capricorn

Born on January 9th, Snape is a Capricorn. Like a classic Capricorn, he is wise and serious. Capricorns are said to be pessimistic and aloof at times, but Snape plans his action well in advance for a better future.

Draco Malfoy: Gemini

Born on June 5th, Draco is a Gemini. Like a classic Gemini, he is nosy and impulsive as he dealt with his own ideas and morals.

Luna Lovegood: Aquarius

Born on February 13th, Luna is an Aquarius. Like a classic Aquarius, she is a misunderstood character who is extremely kind and creative.

