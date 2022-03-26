Gemini to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are misers as husbands

Frugality is a gift and often helps people along the way to long-term financial stability. However, there are some who take it too far, especially when it comes to sharing the wealth with their partners. It is not uncommon for husbands and wives to share finances with one of them being fully or partially dependent on the other. Yet, some of these zodiac signs are predisposed to be misers as husbands.

Scorpio

While most of the other zodiac signs watch their money to enhance their savings, Scorpio is the only one who does this with spiteful intentions. You may find that they love to splurge on themselves, be it on food, clothing or wine. But they would not extend this courtesy to their partners and would seek to limit their partner’s spending to boost their reserve.

Aquarius

Aquarians love control in every sector of life, and finance is no different. They take great pleasure in personal finance and love to fill their coffers with savings all year round. However, this means that their wives must often pay for dinners all the way for Aquarius may often be reluctant to foot the bill.

Sagittarius

Friends and co-workers of Sagittarius are probably aware of how closely they watch their money. Every penny out of their pocket is one they are hesitant to part with. So, you can imagine how their spouse must give detailed accounts of how every last coin was spent to receive money for household expenses from their Sagittarius husbands.

Gemini

Power games are ones that Gemini excels at and they adore having financial freedom. Though they are not shopaholics, they love to advise their partners on how to invest and save. So, their wives may often feel that their husbands are prone to financial abuse. Geminis tend to control the way their wives spend their own money and seek to repurpose it into joint accounts.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

