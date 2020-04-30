Got a messy roommate? Here’s how to confront them

Is your roommate getting on your nerves with his messiness? If yes, read on to know how you can handle them without ruining your friendship.

There is nothing more upsetting than living with a messy roommate, especially if you’re a neat person. If you’re living with a roommate who wouldn’t budge even when there are dishes piled up in the sink and clothes are strewn over the living room floor, this article is for you. Before the problem blows out of proportion and you end up saying things you wished never left your mouth, take action!

You don’t have to be rude to get the work done. It can easily be sorted once you address the elephant in the room without making a fuss about it. After all, you guys are roommates, which means you’re probably close, right? If you don’t come clean with your frustration with the messiness, then you might end up being ex-friends. There is nothing a conversation between two rational humans can’t fix. If you have come to terms that you will have to talk to your roommate to be able to live in a clean space, then read on.

Here are some tips to confront your roommate without causing a ruckus.

Think about the problem

Is it just the messiness or there are other things your roommate has done that is making you so upset? You might end up with more problems than just this one. If that’s the case, lean back and think clearly what’s happening and how you can resolve it.

Get Prepared

Regardless of how strong your bond is, the first thing he or she might ask you after you call them out is “When did I do that?” or “You’re just saying that because you’re obsessed with cleaning.” So, be prepared to let them know exactly what you want and how you guys can reach a consensus.

Don’t make it a public event

Just because you’re worried that they might not listen to you when nobody’s around, don’t humiliate your roommate in front of other people. To be called out on your lack of cleanliness is not exactly a delightful event.

Keep your tone in check

It happens to all of us that we become defensive when we try to talk about a problem with anyone. If that’s the case with you too, then remember that your tone of voice can make or break your plan to get your roommate on board with the cleanliness.

Divide the duties

When cleaning duties are shared equally between flatmates, there wouldn’t be a problem in the first place. Try to come up with a cleaning rota so there is less room for conflicts. Plus, you can tell them that you have finished the chores and would like them to stick to the rules to avoid chaos.

Be realistic

Okay, it's not like your roommate has all the problems. They might be annoyed with you too. So, in case they point out something, don’t go ballistic. Liking everything squeaky clean doesn’t mean you should boss around anyone. You guys share an apartment, so ask them to compromise and you should too.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×