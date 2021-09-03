Leo, Aries, Sagittarius: Movies to watch this weekend based on your zodiac sign

Don’t have any weekend plans yet? Here’s your answer with a little help from astrology! Deciding on a movie to watch with your pals can be confusing with so many options to choose from. Fret not, as we have created a perfect watch list for you based on your zodiac sign.

If you’re in the mood to watch a romantic flick or a thriller, let your star sign decide for you! Leo, Aries and Saggis, here’s what you should be watching over the weekend based on your zodiac sign:

Leo

Leos love a good family movie that is light hearted, comedy and feel good. This zodiac sign loves to have a good time and they prefer to watch something that will inspire them with a bit of excitement and drama.

Movie choices for Leos: Little Women, Lady Bird, A Star Is Born, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Eat Pray Love, Shershaah.

Aries

Aries would prefer to watch an action movie with lots of drama and passion. They’re always ready to watch a superhero movie or a war movie.

Movie choices for Aries: The Avengers, Black Panther, Spiderman, 12 Strong, Sand Castle.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign is either out and about on a trip with friends or they’re at home binge-watching crime and horror movies. Despite their love for adventure and travel, they’d rather watch a movie that compels them to rack their brains out.

Movie choices for Sagittarius: Zodiac, Gone Girl, Sherlock Holmes, Run, Red Blood Sky, Sinister.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who love the concept of monogamy