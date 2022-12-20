Sagittarius To Taurus: 4 Stone-Hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are More Fascinated Towards Hookup

Some people are inclined more towards casual flings. They find their joy in quick hookups or one-night stands as they don’t want to involve themselves in the strand of serious commitment. Because of their ice-hearted persona, these individuals stay far away from old-school love or relationships and are ever-ready for casual sexual encounters. Serious relationships are quite lackluster for them, and they despise the idea of being with the same person forever. To satisfy their longing under the sheets' desires, these people can go to any extent and are unwilling to care about the sentiments of others.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are always on the lookout for adventure; they prioritize love making sesh over warmth, care, and love. As a sign of fire, these beings appreciate a variety of fuels to quench their yearning bedroom thirst. Because of their lively and passionate persona, they would love to indulge in sexual water and formerly put the emotional connection in their life.

2. Gemini

Geminis go through a lot in their past relationships, so they get extremely terrified of commitment. They hate responsibility and fear that their partner will snatch their freedom. That’s the reason why they are more enthralled by the idea of casual flings.

3. Aries

Having the biggest appetite for lust, Arians can go frisky anywhere. Their highest sex drive can only be satisfied with some dirty playful moves. Their dominant persona always keeps them away from building meaningful relationships. Moreover, they hate putting effort into keeping the commitment lively, and as a result, always end up being alone. Aries-born people dislike sentimental waters and crave sexual intimacy all the time.

4. Taurus

Taureans want all kinds of pleasure and never hesitate in bringing new and exciting stuff into the bedroom. For them, serious relationships are too unexciting, and they can’t survive the drama and clinginess of a commitment. Emotional rushes and long-term commitment is what they always keep behind in their life.

Some people adore the art of seduction and would only put effort to satisfy their high appetite for sex. They are quite distant from emotional connections and only prioritize sensual activities over relationships.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you