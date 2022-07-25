Scorpio to Aries, Zodiac signs who choose external beauty over a kind heart

It is widely believed that a generous heart and a kind soul makes a far better partner than someone who merely oozes physical beauty. However, there are some zodiac signs who cannot deny the allure of external beauty, they often tend to value superficial charms over someone whose best attributes are not immediately perceptible. So, from Scorpio to Aries, take a look at some zodiac signs who choose external beauty over a kind heart.

Scorpio

When it comes to this water sign, the Scorpios do have relationships with people who are gentle souls with a heart of gold. However, such partners are often oppressed by the overbearing Scorpion which prompts them to end the relationship ultimately. When Scorpio eventually does settle down, they almost always choose someone who is considered more physically attractive than they themselves are by the social standards of their time.

Capricorn

This zodiac sign has a rather high opinion of themselves, albeit they consider themselves philanthropic. When it comes to their personal life, they find that they seek a spouse who elevates their social status in the eye of their peers. Even though they value inner beauty, they find a pretty face irresistible. To their credit, their focus isn’t always on the financial standing of their spouse, so, they do not marry for money, but do tie the knot when they are besotted by someone’s external beauty.

Aries

There may never be another zodiac sign who is as hard working and eager to learn as an Aries. However, this fire sign too has their own flaws and hurdles in life. They are deeply impressed by people with a respectable social status and tend to befriend those who they think they can benefit from associating with socially. They would almost never settle for a mate purely based on their personality but crave someone who looks very attractive.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

