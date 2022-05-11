Mika Singh mobbed by female fans as he lands in Chandigarh for shoot of 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’

The shooting for the most awaited show of Mika Singh has begun in Chandigarh. The star singer will be doing a swayamwar on the TV screen for choosing his bride, and the show is named Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. The singer recently reached the beautiful city for shooting a special promo, but he was mobbed by his excited female fans. He enjoys a massive fan following which was quite evident with the kind of crowd he saw at the venue.

The moment of his arrival for the shoot was not worth missing out on. As soon as he reached the location for the shoot, all the girls, some dressed in bridal attire swarmed him. All the ladies present at the venue showed their excitement and adoration for the groom to be, Mika Singh.

Moreover, Mika’s female fans showered him with gifts, letters and special tokens of their love and fandom for him. Amidst the show of fan love, the singer almost got mobbed on his landing in Chandigarh. It is also heard that his fans couldn't control their excitement on watching him right in front of them.

For the unversed, Mika Singh is ready to embark on a new journey. He is going to begin the search for his better half through a Swayamwar show on TV. The show will be hosted by his close friend and ace singer Shaan.

'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ is all set to go on air on June 19 this year. Ahead of the show’s premiere, the singer made an appearance on the popular show Anupamaa too. He appeared on the show as Anuj’s friend during Anupamaa and Anuj’s sangeet ceremony. The singer grooved with the whole cast of the show on Mika Di Vohti’s title track.

