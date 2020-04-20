Surbhi Chandna shares glamorous PHOTOS with sister Pranavi amidst lockdown & we can't get enough of them

Surbhi Chandna has recently shared a few glamorous pictures with her sister Pranavi on social media which are worth a watch. Check them out.

Everyone has been trying their best to spend quality time with their loved ones amidst the extended lockdown period that has been imposed across India because of the Coronavirus outbreak. This is exactly what Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna has been doing of late which is evident from her frequent social media posts. It seems like the stunning beauty is completely enjoying her quarantine break! She often posts candid pictures and videos on social media thereby updating fans about her daily life.

In the midst of all this, Surbhi has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle which are undeniably unmissable. The Ishqbaaaz actress is seen posing for some candid pictures with none other than her sister herself, Pranavi. And needless to say, both the sisters look stunning in their glamorous avatars. While Surbhi is seen wearing an ivory golden-colored dress, her sister Pranavi, on the other hand, is wearing a blue outfit with dramatic sleeves embellished with a black belt. Moreover, we simply can’t get enough of the quirky expressions of the two sisters in the pictures.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Surbhi was last seen in the popular show Sanjivani in which she was roped in opposite Namit Khanna. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone. For the unversed, Surbhi portrayed the role of Dr. Ishani in the daily soap. She has previously appeared in another popular TV program titled Ishqbaaaz co-starring Nakuul Mehta as the male lead.

