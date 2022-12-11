Who is Veena Kapoor? 10 things to know about the veteran actress

The tragic death of actress Veena Kapoor has left the entertainment industry in a deep shock. As per the reports, the 74-year-old was allegedly murdered by her 43-year-old son Sachin Kapoor, over a property dispute. According to the reports by ANI, the 43-year-old has confessed to the Mumbai police that he hit his mother with a baseball bat and later dumped her body in a river, with the help of their house help Chhotu aka Lalukumar Mandal.

Warning: This article contains horrifying details of murder which could be triggering for some readers.

As reported earlier, Veena Kapoor's US-based son and her neighbours grew suspicious after she went missing from her Juhu home, and alerted the authorities about the same. The veteran actress's relationship with her younger son Sachin Kapoor was strained over the last few years, due to the disputes over their property. During the interrogation, Sachin confessed that he wanted to grab the 12-Crore worth property from his mother, and the duo had a major argument over the same. Following this, he murdered his mother in a fit of rage.

Here we bring the 10 things you need to know about Veena Kapoor. Have a look...

Veena Kapoor's property dispute with Sachin

According to Veena Kapoor's colleague Nilu Kohli, the veteran actress has been struggling with a property dispute with her younger son Sachin Kapoor, ever since she met her. The accused has been constantly troubling his late mother to grab the Rs. 12 Crore worth plot in Mumbai for many years now.

The veteran actress had filed a complaint against Sachin

Reportedly, Veena Kapoor had filed complaints against her younger son Sachin Kapoor many times, on the grounds of physical and mental harrasment. According to the reports, Veena and her younger son Sachin's relationship was strained after he began to force her to hand over the property to him, which she refused.

Veena Kapoor and Sachin's legal battle

As per the reports, the accused had filed a lawsuit against his mother in a Mumbai court, over the disputes regarding the same property. However, Veena Kapoor refused to give in to his demands, which eventually led to the heinous crime.