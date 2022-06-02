BTS 2022 FESTA: Song for ARMY, selfie collection & more teased on poster

BTS’ FESTA is here! An annual event that celebrates BTS’ debut anniversary, FESTA sees the group dropping new pictures, video content, special songs and more as gifts for their beloved fans, ARMY. Usually taking place over a span of about two weeks, leading up to BTS’ debut anniversary on June 13, this year’s FESTA is officially back!

On June 2 at 8:30 am IST (12 pm KST), BTS dropped a poster announcing the start of this year’s FESTA. The poster features BTS’ logo stationed in the middle, glowing purple atop a flight of stairs, with ARMY’s logo positioned right beside it. The graphic also includes seven purple dots.

The poster also announces several exciting things for us to look forward to, like a ‘Family Portrait’, ‘BTS Practice Record ‘13 - ‘22’, ‘BTS Selfie Collection 21/22’, ‘2022 The Real Bangtan Team Dinner’, and ‘Song for ARMY’.

Meanwhile, the Korean hashtags in the caption cleverly incorporate a ‘9’, and can be translated to #FESTA_Is_B9ck (‘FESTA is Back’), #Startin9_Tomorrow_Lets_9o (‘Starting Tomorrow Let’s Go’), #Always_Keep_Your_Schedule_Free_During_FESTA and ‘#We_were_only_seven’.

Check out the exciting poster announcing the 2022 FESTA, below:

Meanwhile, BTS is also gearing up for the release of their anthology album, which is scheduled to drop on June 10. Titled ‘Proof’, the album is set to contain BTS’ past releases spread over three CDs, along with three brand new tracks: ‘Yet to Come’, ‘Run BTS’, and ‘For Youth’.

The different tracks included in ‘Proof’ will “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS,” as shared in a statement by the group’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.

Stay tuned for more updates!

