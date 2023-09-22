Ariana Grande seeks financial support and property division from ex Dalton Gomez? DEETS Inside

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are going through a divorce. They decided to split earlier this year, and Ariana started dating her colleague Ethan Slater over the summer. In the divorce papers, the Positions singer is asking for financial support and for the division of their property, as specified in their prenuptial agreement. Here's everything you need to know.

Ariana Grande requested spousal support

Apart from property division, Ariana Grande, 30, wants to keep her jewelry and personal belongings, and she expects both her and Dalton to cover their own legal fees according to E News. She wants money to support her after the divorce, as well as the things they agreed on in a special paper they signed before they got married. The Stuck With U singer says the money she earned during their marriage should be hers alone. She also wants both her and Dalton to pay for the lawyers who are helping them with the divorce, according to Hollywood Life.

However, Dalton, 28, who is a real estate agent, responded to Ariana's divorce request on the same day. Interestingly, he did not request spousal support and suggested that the court decide on this matter at a later time. Ariana and Dalton were married for almost two years, but they kept their relationship mostly secret. They only sometimes posted pictures together on Instagram. The documents state that they officially separated on February 20, and Ariana cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce.

About Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay's divorce

It's worth noting that earlier this summer, the Broadway actor Ethan Slater, also filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, after almost five years of marriage. They were high school sweethearts and welcomed their child in 2022. Once news broke of Ethan's new relationship with Ariana, Lilly shared her thoughts in a statement obtained by Page Six. Lilly said in July, “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” she added, “My family is just collateral damage.” She shared that her primary focus is on being a good mother to her and Ethan's child.

Ariana and Ethan have not made any public comments about their relationship. However, the former Nickelodeon star showed her support for her boyfriend by liking one of his Instagram posts on September 6.

