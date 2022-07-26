Ben Affleck tears up at Jennifer Lopez's birthday dinner in Paris after tying the knot in Vegas

After tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending their first vacation as a married couple in France. Over the weekend, the couple celebrated JLo's 53rd birthday as they went for a fancy dinner in Paris. While the two were enjoying the night, Ben Affleck was snapped getting emotional and teary-eyed while talking to his new wife.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old actor was snapped with a flushed face and watery eyes as she appeared to be moved while having a conversation with Lopez over dinner. The pair were revelling in the merriment at the La Girafe restaurant located in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. According to reports by Page Six, at one point Jennifer was seen consoling her husband as she tenderly brought his face close to her chest and cradled Affleck into a warm hug.

However, the moment was described as "happy tears" by the outlet as minutes later the couple was seen cracking up and laughing at something. For the past week, the couple has been making headlines for being head-over-heels for one another while they celebrate not just Lopez's birthday but also their recent nuptials. Recently, the pair were seen spending a long time in a park in Paris as they both packed some major PDA while they sat on a park bench for hours.

Bennifer got back together last year and got engaged in April 2022 before they flew to Vegas for a quick wedding ceremony.

